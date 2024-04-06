WWE US Champ Logan Paul Reportedly Set For Big Sponsored Entrance At WrestleMania 40

Set to defend his WWE United States Championship in a triple threat match against both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, Logan Paul is faced with his biggest challenge yet since becoming a WWE superstar. According to a report from PWInsider, a match of this degree of difficulty for Paul could also call for an over-the-top entrance — sponsored, naturally, by Prime. The report states that whispers in Philadelphia this week have it that Paul's Prime Energy drink will be a part of his WrestleMania entrance in some way. and that it was possible he might even make his way to the ring in or on a Prime truck.

This wouldn't be the first time Paul's energy and hydration beverage company would be featured as part of his WWE run. In early March, Paul announced Prime as the first-ever center ring sponsor for WWE. At WrestleMania 39, Paul's business partner KSI wore a Prime Hydration mascot outfit and took an elbow drop from Paul through the announce table for his trouble. And earlier in 2023, outside of WWE, Paul inked a deal with UFC to make Prime the official drink of the world mixed martial arts leader.

As for the match itself, Paul will be defending the United States Championship for only the second time since winning it from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in November of last year. Previously, he beat Owens by disqualification after KO was caught using Paul's own brass knucks by the referee at the Royal Rumble. Owens is a 3-time US titleholder himself, while Orton is looking to win the belt for the second time in his career.

