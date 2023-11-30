Kevin Owens Shares Thoughts On WWE Returns Of Randy Orton And CM Punk

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames saw the return of two big names in WWE – Randy Orton and CM Punk. While Orton's was announced beforehand, CM Punk's arrival came as a major surprise to not only the WWE Universe, but his new colleagues as well. During a new interview with James Williams, "WWE SmackDown" star Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on both of their returns.

"I love Randy. I'm so happy he's back and he's much-needed. To me, having him around in the locker room is an absolute positive," Owens said of Orton. "Besides the fact that he's a fantastic performer and he's a legend, there's some people that are just good to have around. He's good to have around. He's good for the morale. There are people now, which is what I love about our locker room currently, that are leaders without saying, 'I'm a leader.' They don't need to [say it], they just are. Randy's one of them, so when he's around, everybody just steps up their game just because Randy Orton is here, and I love it."

Regarding CM Punk's comeback in WWE, Owens kept his response rather brief. "I just want to have fun at work, so if he's got that mindset, great," he said.

Following their returns at Survivor Series: WarGames, both Orton and Punk made appearances on "WWE Raw" two days later. There, Orton delivered an opening promo, in which he was interrupted by Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. Later in the evening, Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio in singles competition. Meanwhile, Punk closed "Raw" with his first WWE promo in nearly a decade, stating that he was back home, and was back with the intention of making money.

