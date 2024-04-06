WWE NXT Stand And Deliver Reportedly Breaks All-Time NXT Attendance Record

"WWE NXT" held their fourth annual Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event this afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the latest in a long line of shows taking place over WrestleMania 40 weekend, and while the show was a roaring success from an in-ring stand point, the attendance figure was an even bigger success. "NXT" primarily hosts their events at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with their PLEs being held in larger arenas to give them a "big fight feel." With Stand and Deliver taking place in the same building WWE hosted the go-home episode of "WWE Smackdown" and the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony, two shows that had a limited stage set up due to the amount of tickets sold, "NXT" reportedly managed to break an attendance record for one of the brand's events.

Advertisement

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, "NXT" Stand and Deliver is the highest attended show in the brand's history. WrestleTix reported the day before that WWE had distributed 13,453 tickets from a set up of 13,770, which would technically put Stand and Deliver 2024 behind several "NXT" TakeOver events, including all that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as well as TakeOver: Orlando in 2017, and TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018. However, these are all events where the attendance has been announced by WWE themselves, meaning the number might have been exaggerated.

WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center on April 8 for the first episode of "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, where fans will able to see all of the fallout from the biggest wrestling weekend of the year.

Advertisement