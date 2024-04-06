Tommy Dreamer Assesses The Rock's Immediate WWE Future

For the first time since WrestleMania 32 (and even then, only technically), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be competing in a WWE ring. The Rock will be teaming up with Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to take on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Reigns' opponent for Night 2 of WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes. "The Great One" has become the most vicious version of himself in recent weeks since becoming "The Final Boss," and he isn't afraid to spill some blood in order to get what he wants.

Advertisement

The one question that remains, is will The Rock stick around after WrestleMania? During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer didn't sound optimistic.

"The Rock's going away after this," Dreamer said. "He's not going to continue to be here, he needs to go away after this, and how he goes away is even bigger — for what? For when he returns."

Johnson has a position on the TKO Group Holdings board and a successful Hollywood career, meaning that he has a very busy schedule, which is why Dreamer can only see him appearing in WWE once or twice after WrestleMania.

"I think he might have one more appearance to sum up the story that also continues it," Dreamer said. "The longer that you stay, the anomaly you're appearing starts to wear off. The Rock is an attraction, you want these people to be attractions. The Rock will show up maybe on a 'Raw' or a 'SmackDown' to address something."

Advertisement

Dreamer thinks the one or two appearances The Rock has in the immediate future will be to set something up for later down the line, possibly with Reigns, who Dreamer thinks will have to acknowledge The Rock, kicking off that story in the process.

Please credit Busted Open Radio when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.