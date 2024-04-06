WWE CCO Triple H Discusses Changes To WrestleMania Creative, Influence Of Fan Response

The main event scene of WrestleMania 40 is looking a lot different than when plans originally started out. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble in January, leading to him announcing his intention to finish his story against Roman Reigns. However, The Rock wanted a piece of the action and convinced Rhodes to step aside and give him his spot, leading to many fans on social media lashing out at the decision, which has led to Rhodes getting his shot back, Rock turning heel, and one of the most chaotic builds to a main event in WWE history.

WWE CCO Triple H was recently a guest on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, and was asked to outline the thought process of pivoting towards the current main event picture at WrestleMania 40. Triple H explained that many different things impact the build to an event like WrestleMania, from people getting injured, to someone like Rock having the chance to return.

When he was asked if he anticipated the fan backlash toward Rhodes forgoing his WrestleMania match with Reigns. "I'll be honest ... I did," Triple H said. "It wasn't one of those things were I was like so adamantly — I could see both sides." "The Game" explained that he didn't originally want Rock to be booed by the fans, but once the backlash had calmed down, everyone involved came up with some ideas on how to steady the ship, with Rock himself being the one to suggest a heel turn. Now that fans have fully accepted Rock as the heel in the story against Rhodes, Triple H believes that everyone is along for the ride in the same way the fans in the Attitude Era used to be.

