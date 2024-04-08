WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses History Of Panic Attacks

Kevin Nash is a man who's experienced his fair share of loss. On a whole, the wrestling industry sees a disproportionate number of premature deaths, but one of those hit especially hard for Nash, when his close friend Scott Hall passed away in March 2022. And if that weren't bad enough, his 26-year-old son Tristen died just seven months later from a seizure-induced heart attack.

Given those terrible circumstances, one can't blame Nash for using medication to deal with his anxiety and depression. Usually wrestlers and prescription drugs go about as well together as toothpaste and orange juice, but Nash insisted on a recent episode of "Kliq This" that his treatment was being closely monitored by a doctor, and opened up a bit on his history with anxiety.

"I have f***in' panic attacks," Nash admitted. "And I used to have them a lot, to the point where, man ... I'd be driving, and all of a sudden I'd be [mimics gasping for breath]. Debilitating f***in' anxiety attacks. And I just lately in the last two or three years started having them again. So now, I keep a Xanax in my car in a pill bottle. Because the last thing I want is to get pulled over and have a f***in' 2-milligram Xanax and not have it in a f***in' prescription bottle."

Nash has raised alarm bells in the past with the overly casual, sometimes dark manner in which he describes mental health issues. Early last year, comments made on "Kliq This" lead to police performing a wellness check on the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. However, Nash insists he's in a good place, and even recently gave up drinking.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.