Kevin Nash Comments On Wellness Check From Police

Major concerns have risen this week surrounding the mental health of former WCW Champion Kevin Nash after the WWE Hall of Famer made some disturbing remarks on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean — time flies when you're having fun," he said when dwelling on the untimely passing of his son, Tristen, last October. Co-host Sean Oliver prompted Nash to not "play like that," but Nash seemingly shrugged it off, proclaiming "I can do whatever I want, as long as I leave a note."

Nash's comments then warranted a visit from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, as they provided a Wellness Check on him. The 63-year-old clarified that he had no intentions of harming himself to the officers, and later addressed the situation on Twitter. "Everyone take a breath," he wrote. "Let's not take my biggest coping mechanism SARCASM and blow it out of proportion. I appreciate the concern and the fact that others find it a perfect time for insults. Continue to get you updates on @TMZ and wrestling sites. I've got legs to train today."

While Nash appears to be in better spirits now, Nash previously explained the complicated emotions he was feeling in the weeks following his son's death, noting he was "smiling on the outside," but "bawling on the inside." Tristen was only 26 years old when he suffered cardiac arrest from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. Before his death, Tristen and Kevin were in the process of quitting drinking together.