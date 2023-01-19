Police Reportedly Do Wellness Check On Kevin Nash

Earlier this week, wrestling Kevin Nash caused quite a stir when he remarked on his Kliq This podcast that "Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean — time flies when you're having fun." When pushed by co-host Sean Oliver to "not joke" about that, Nash replied, "I can do whatever I want, as long as I leave a note." The exchange led to more than a bit of concern online, and according to a new report that concern reached all the way to the local authorities.

Sources told TMZ Sports that the Volusia County Sheriff's Office contacted Nash after being made aware of his comments, and even checked on him in person, essentially performing a Wellness Check on the 63-year-old WWE Hall-of-Famer. And all appears to be okay, as Nash informed officers that he wouldn't be committing self-harm and that he was doing fine.

It's been a difficult time over the last few months for Nash, following the death of his son, Tristan, from cardiac arrest caused by alcohol withdrawal syndrome. Nash, who started Kliq This with Oliver back in July, has used his podcast as an outlet for his grief, often discussing his son, who had worked on the podcast with Nash before his passing. He was only 26 years old.

Overall, 2022 was a tough year for Nash; in addition to his son, he also lost his best friend, long-time tag team partner, and fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Scott Hall, back in March, after Hall suffered three heart attacks in quick succession due to complications from hip replacement surgery.

Wrestling Inc. sends thoughts and support to Nash, as he continues to navigate through this difficult time.