Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Announces New Deal With Nike

Eagle-eyed fans might have noticed Roman Reigns kitted out in new Nike gear during the first night of WWE WrestleMania 40. Ahead of his win alongside cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to Instagram to announce a new deal with the sportswear brand, showing off new Bloodline-themed Air Jordan products labeled "Air Reigns." No particulars were announced, and Reigns kept the message short and sweet — but made his allegiance to the brand known.

"Greatness reigns. Bloodline – Jump Man forever baby."

Throughout the entirety of his historic run, Reigns has been adorning different Nike sneakers — particularly Air Jordan — and he has often worn the Nike Special Field Boots whilst wrestling. So it stands to reason that he would ink a deal with Nike before anywhere else. During his WrestleMania 40 tag team match, he wore a unique pair of Jordan Boxer SP boots, noticeably sleeker in design than what he's worn previously.

Reigns may have won the first night of WrestleMania, but he will have to do so again when he faces Cody Rhodes in a singles match during tonight's event. His win last night has at least ensured he will have the advantage of the contest being "Bloodline rules," courtesy of The Rock. The bout will be no-holds-barred, and Reigns will have his stablemates on hand to try and help him secure a victory.

