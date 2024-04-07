Triple H Explains Why WWE Pushing The Limits Of PG Rating Has Been Impactful

WWE's product has been edgier recently, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can be credited for creating some of the riskier moments. From using naughty words in his promos to his bloody beatdown of Cody Rhodes on an episode of "WWE Raw," there have been segments reminiscent of the Attitude Era. However, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has revealed that fans shouldn't expect the general product to be edgy for the sake of it.

"The Rock says something, given his position and disruptor, and the guy coming in from the outside, it's believable that he has that leeway and doesn't care," Levesque told the "Impaulsive" podcast. "And he can do those things, and it's shocking because it is not been that way. Cody gets busted open the other day; it's shocking, especially in the right scenario; it's powerful. It meant a lot. If that happens all the time, who cares? So, it is not a shift of philosophy; it's just when it is needed, pull the trigger. But the discipline is only pulling the trigger when it really means something."

Of course, Johnson's freedom to push the envelope might be due to his A-list celebrity status and his membership in the TKO Group Holdings board, the parent company of WWE and UFC. However, Johnson's actions have reportedly upset some WWE stars, but The Rock denies causing a rift in the locker room and has bluntly dismissed the stories about him.

It remains to be seen how WWE will evolve moving forward. With Vince McMahon out of the equation after resigning from TKO, the promotion is entering a new era, which Levesque mentioned during his WrestleMania 40 promo.