WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Discusses How Pro Wrestling Has Advanced Over Time

The wrestling business has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a carnival sideshow, as WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff noted during an episode on his "83 Weeks" podcast. According to the former WCW boss, no one from his era would have been able to envision how wrestling would look in 2024, especially when it comes to presentation and the talent on display.

"Nobody 30 years ago would have even fantasized about being able to put on a weekly show that looks like what we saw on Monday Night Raw," Bischoff said. "You just couldn't even imagine it because a lot of the technology wasn't even available, and you look at the talent who, from an athletic perspective and a skill perspective, when it comes to physicality and what they're capable of doing in the ring, there is no comparison in my mind."

Bischoff also said that some things in wrestling haven't changed as much amongst the evolved wrestling styles and advanced technology, with old-school heat being an example. Bischoff used the example of the April 1 edition of "WWE Raw," where The Bloodline stood tall over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 40, where the idea of the segment was to make sure that the fans were firmly behind Rhodes and Rollins, and firmly against The Bloodline.

