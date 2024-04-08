WWE Star Cody Rhodes Describes An Iconic AEW Promo Of His As 'Hard To Follow'

Cody Rhodes easily had the moment of his career on Sunday when he dethroned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. After the monumental win, "The American Nightmare" spoke at the post-show press conference about how he still feels like he's trying to top a moment from his tenure in All Elite Wrestling, where he declared that he had gone from "undesirable to undeniable," as it has cast a long shadow.

"I love that promo, but it's hard to follow," Rhodes admitted. "I kinda wish — it's hard to follow...Magic sometimes is just magic." Rhodes doesn't appreciate that people will expect him to recapture the magic of that promo. While he believes that he felt every bit of the promo when he cut it, he now looks back on how far he's come and is much prouder to call himself "champion" in the wake of his career-defining win.

Rhodes's win was the culmination of over two years of work, as he declared his intention to win the title just days after his return to WWE in 2022. Rhodes then ended up on the shelf with a lengthy injury. He returned and won the 2023 Royal Rumble but failed to dethrone Reigns that year. Rhodes then won this year's Royal Rumble, leading to last night's contest, which Rhodes won in no small part thanks to the help of past and present WWE stars like Jey Uso, John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

