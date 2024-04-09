Damian Priest Feared He'd Be Released By WWE, Explains Secret To Judgment Day Success

Sunday night at WWE WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day finally made his move, cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre had just defeated Seth Rollins for the title minutes earlier, and Priest also benefited from a timely attack on McIntyre by CM Punk. Following WrestleMania, Priest spoke at the post-show press conference and was asked to reflect on the past few years of his career leading to the title win.

Advertisement

"Two years ago, when we formed The Judgment Day, there was kind of an idea of using talent that can possibly be main eventers, or have been main eventers, but they're just floating," Priest said. "And then it took off [in] a different direction, and I'll be honest — there was a moment that I wasn't sure it was gonna work. I thought I was done."

Though Priest feared a possible release from WWE, over time, the group began clicking onscreen. The World Heavyweight Champion said that can be attributed to each individual member of the lineup bringing something unique to the table.

"All of our differences [make] something special," Priest continued. "And all of us bring out the best [in] each other."

Advertisement

Priest then continued discussing his slow but steady career ascent over the last several years. That included his match at WWE Backlash last year in Puerto Rico, his successful Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense alongside Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, and finally his Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE WrestleMania 40.

During Sunday's press conference, the WWE star also reflected further back on his journey, with Priest revealing that he was homeless about 10 years ago. After fighting tooth and nail to earn his place in WWE, Priest hopes his story can inspire others who are struggling.