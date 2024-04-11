WWE's Cody Rhodes Shares His Thoughts On The 'Cody Lie' Concept

It's been a massive week for Cody Rhodes, including a pair of main event matches for this year's WWE WrestleMania 40 and a world title victory. As part of Rhodes' whirlwind week, the WWE performer has done plenty of media, including a stop at "The Pat McAfee Show." There, Rhodes addressed comments made by Bryan Danielson indicating that Rhodes was an incredible liar.

"Bryan Danielson put it out there and I didn't love it at first, but I can lean into it a little bit — there's a thing in the industry called a 'Cody Lie,'" Rhodes said. "I don't love the term, but I have been known to make hyperbole of things on occasion. The rule is: it can never be about anything serious."

Rhodes then stated that it's all in good fun and a part of professional wrestling. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shared his preference for legend over fact before joking with McAfee about the time Rhodes and MJF referenced the "WWE Raw" commentator on "AEW Dynamite."

AEW star Danielson revealed in a 2022 interview that Rhodes "taught [him] how fun lying is." Danielson, who is in the last year of his full-time wrestling career, stated that he now loves making up absurd lies to people's faces — slightly different from Rhodes' claims of hyperbole.

The two-night WrestleMania 40 saw Rhodes and Seth Rollins lose to The Rock and Roman Reigns on Saturday, leading to a Bloodline Rules match between Rhodes and Reigns for the world title on Sunday. Rhodes won that match, finally capturing the championship that he had been chasing for so long.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.