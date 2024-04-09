Tony Schiavone Gets Candid About CM Punk's Recent AEW Remarks

While there are certain different versions of stories regarding CM Punk's career in All Elite Wrestling, the WWE Superstar told his side of some of those stories in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour." One of those stories involved AEW announcer Tony Schiavone, where Schiavone approached Punk about Jack Perry reportedly yelling at people backstage over a segment where he wanted to use real glass. Schiavone was asked about Punk's interview on his "What Happened When?" podcast and whether he had any response to anything the former AEW World Champion had to say.

"You know what? I really don't give a s**t about it and I'm not going to get into this," Schiavone said. "I know what he said and let him continue to talk if he wants. That's all I got." Schiavone and his co-host Conrad Thompson both expressed their desire for everyone to move on from the situation as Punk was fired from AEW in August 2023, meaning that opening old wounds wouldn't help anyone.

The real glass incident became a flashpoint backstage, leading to the infamous moment where Perry called out Punk on camera at the All In event in London, England, which ultimately led to the altercation that caused Punk to be fired from the company. While Punk told his side of the story, every side of the story will be broadcast for the world to see this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," where The Young Bucks will air the security footage captured backstage at Wembley Stadium.

