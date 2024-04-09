Mark Henry Addresses Criticism Over Remarks About WWE WrestleMania 40 & Kairi Sane

While Kairi Sane got people talking following her appearance at Night One of WrestleMania, where she teamed with Damage CTR members Asuka and Dakota Kai in a losing effort against Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair, it wasn't her wrestling that did so. Instead, it was her briefly squaring off with Cargill, Naomi, and Belair as they posed in the ring during their entrance, leading to Mark Henry criticizing Kairi for "disrespecting the business."

A day after receiving criticism for his remarks, Henry appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and doubled down, instead going after fans who expressed criticism of his opinion. Talking about how he was brought up in a different time in wrestling, Henry stated his belief that a wrestler should always leave the ring when an opponent makes their entrance, and allow the opponent to do "whatever their shtick" is before returning to the ring for the start of the match.

"I'm going to use Undertaker as an example," Henry said. "When Undertaker made his entrance, I was bouncing around in the ring like 'Come on, bring your ass down here. It's going down.' And when he got on the steps, and he raised the lights, I jumped down. Get out. Kane...one, Kane had pyro...When Kane would get in the ring, he would do this...BOOM! And the pyro would go off. I wanted to be on the floor, where the camera can get me jumping and...cowering to his presence.

"Kairi Sane disrespected that, and it made me angry. And you Gen Z people that always try to find a way to make somebody that's a hardass the bad guy, you're wrong. You need to understand that the Gen X people are not b******g and moaning because they want to look tough. It's because we were raised tough."

