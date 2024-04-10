WWE Unveils New Production Studio At Corporate Headquarters

Today, WWE announced the opening of a new production facility in Stamford, Connecticut, complete with five separate studios and a "cutting-edge virtual production stage." The complex is touted as being 30,040 square feet, housed within the new corporate headquarters, with plenty of amenities on deck.

Advertisement

WWE's press release states that the new facility will allow them to create "more dynamic stories" with a higher level of production quality and efficiency. With a long list of state-of-the-art technology installed, it seems the company isn't holding back from investing in the future following the creation of TKO in 2023.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the new studio complex is the virtual production stage. The set was custom-built for WWE with specific parameters designed to work with the promotion's needs, and includes a massive modular LED display.

Though it is similar in some ways to The Volume used by LucasFilm to create shows like "The Mandalorian," WWE states that this specific setup is the first of its kind in the United States. While WWE announced that they'll be showing off the virtual production stage at a conference in Las Vegas, Nevada next week, it's not yet clear when it will start seeing use on TV.

Advertisement

Stamford, CT has been the home to WWE's corporate headquarters since the early 1990s, with the company previously occupying a building known as Titan Towers. That changed last year, with WWE successfully transitioning to a new headquarters while also undergoing its merger with the UFC.