AEW Star Mercedes Mone Talks About The Growth Of Women's Wrestling

Mercedes Moné made an appearance on CBS Boston recently, where she joined the show to discuss her high-profile debut in AEW, as well as the growth and continuous rise of women's wrestling. The "CEO" specifically went into detail about how she feels being one of the key players in the industry, and the importance of being part of a women's revolution.

"It's everything I've been working for, it's everything I'm not giving up for. There's just so much more that a woman can do in this sport, and I feel like especially in professional wrestling, women are making their name and their statement in this sport, we are doing unbelievable things by headlining major pay-per-views ... and just being the biggest stars in all of professional wrestling." Moné also talked about an ankle injury she suffered 10 months ago, explaining that she felt like her wrestling career was coming to an end, and was uncertain if she'd ever be able to step inside the ring again. She described the severity of the injury, while also being very determined to overcome it.

"I thought wrestling was going to be taken away from me 10 months ago when this has been my dream since I was 10 years old ... when the doctor told me that this was a career-ending injury, I was like absolutely not, because this is my life and this is my life passion." Moné has yet to have her first match in AEW, but has called out the winner of the TBS Championship match between Willow Nightingale and Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty.

