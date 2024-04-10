Why Booker T Says WWE's Sami Zayn Was The Right Person To Defeat Gunther For IC Title

A considerable number of title changes took place last weekend at WWE WrestleMania 40, including the WWE Intercontinental Championship changing hands. After a 666-day reign, GUNTHER was defeated by Sami Zayn, beginning his third run with the title. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," WWE commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on Zayn's victory.

"I thought [Zayn] was the right guy for the match," Booker said. "I know a lot of people [were] talking about Chad Gable. ... For me, I thought Sami Zayn was the right guy for the job. He's that ultimate underdog. He's a guy that definitely makes you feel something when he's in there performing."

Booker then said that Zayn is the kind of performer who "wears his heart on his sleeve," and on top of that, he works at the highest level. Zayn has progressed a great deal since he first entered WWE a decade ago and Booker credits the wrestler with elevating the 2022-2023 story with The Bloodline.

"Sami Zayn is that ultimate utility guy that you can put in any position, and he's gonna go out there and do whatever the hell he possibly can to make it work," Booker continued. "It wasn't the world title or anything like that, but toppling GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship after GUNTHER's reign, ... that match solidified Sami Zayn for the rest of his career. He's a made man now."

Following his win on Saturday, Zayn appeared on Monday's "WWE Raw," where he and Gable teamed up to face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. Zayn also announced that he will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Gable on next week's show, though it doesn't seem that GUNTHER is out of the picture just yet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.