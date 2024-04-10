Video: WWE Star Bron Breakker Thanks Fans In Emotional Speech After NXT Went Off Air

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin lost the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship last night, ending their 55-day reign. After the show went off the air, Breakker addressed the crowd, and looked back on his time on the brand. Breakker started by looking back at his journey in WWE so far. "I got my start right here in this very building from day one, back in "NXT 2.0." Right here in the WWE Performance Center, since day one, all of you guys have been on this journey, on this ride with me the whole time. So, I cannot thank you enough."

Breakker also thanked Shawn Michaels and the rest of the Performance Center coaches for their ongoing efforts in the promotion as a whole. Interestingly, he then thanked his competitors for pushing him, then put special emphasis on the bond he now shares with Corbin. "I can't thank you enough, man, for giving me the opportunity to work with you. You're not only a phenomenal competitor, one of the best athletes that I've ever been around, but you are my friend. As far as what the future holds for the Wolfdogs, Baron Corbin, or Bron Breakker? Right now, it's not goodbye, it's see you later."

EXCLUSIVE: @bronbreakkerwwe reflects on his time in NXT and thanks the NXT Universe one last time.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nDWitOozm4 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2024

The segment seemingly served as Breakker's departure from the brand for now, after it was announced in February that he'd been called up to "WWE SmackDown." It'll remain to be seen if the second-generation star will be able to replicate his "NXT" success on the main roster, but going by how strongly he was booked, fans might see history repeat itself.