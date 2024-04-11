Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada Accepts Challenge For AEW Dynasty

A new match has been set for AEW's newest pay-per-view with just a little over a week to go.

Kazuchika Okada accepted PAC's challenge during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and will defend his Continental Championship against him at Dynasty on April 21. Okada defeated Cristiano Argento in a brief match on "Dynamite" with a dropkick and a Rainmaker before grabbing the microphone and addressing his rival. He accepted the challenge, then PAC's music hit and he started to make his way down to the ring before being attacked by The Young Bucks from behind. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson hit a double superkick on PAC as Okada held him in the ring, and FTR ran down to attempt to make the save. The Bucks hit an EVP Trigger on Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, and Okada beat down PAC with a steel chair shot to the head.

Okada joined up with The Elite, replacing "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega, when he debuted for AEW on March 6. He defeated Eddie Kingston for the Continental Championship, breaking up the Triple Crown, on the March 20 edition of "Dynamite." While Kingston lost the Continental title to Okada, his other two belts, the ROH World Championship, now held by Mark Briscoe, and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship were not on the line. Following his win, Okada was immediately challenged by PAC.