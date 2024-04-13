Bully Ray Contrasts Vince McMahon And Triple H's WWE Management Styles

This past weekend at WrestleMania 40, Stephanie McMahon gleefully announced that WWE was in the "Paul Levesque Era" or as some fans have been claiming, the Rennaissance Era. Paul "Triple H" Levesque has made many notable changes to the product but does his management style differ enough from Vince McMahon's?

Advertisement

In a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray answered this question. He looked back on his early days with WWE and how McMahon was always in the Gorilla Position before matches.

"You really didn't talk with Vince, and when your match was over back in the day, you came back through Gorilla you didn't go to Vince," Bully said. "If he liked it, he threw you a thumbs up. You knew you were good. There was not a lot of interaction with Vince."

Interestingly, McMahon changed up his interactions a bit, shaking hands with talent after matches, which Bully noticed when he returned to WWE years later. "We never went up to Vince and shook his hand. Business was business, if Vince wanted to talk to you, he would seek you out. There wasn't much interaction between Vince and the boys."

Advertisement

However, Bully — who was a special guest referee at WrestleMania 40 — noticed how involved Triple H was and how he communicated directly with many of the stars during their matches, something he recalled Paul Heyman doing. "It almost seems like Hunter was doing something Heyman did: speaking to everybody after the match was over. He's talking up his guys, which I think means more to the talent than anything else," he pointed out. "Hunter is very much involved with every single talent in one way, shape, or form, and that goes a long way with the boys."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.