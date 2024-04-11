Bully Ray Reflects On His WWE WrestleMania 40 Moment

WWE WrestleMania 40 saw many surprises on both nights and one of the stars who made an unexpected return to WWE television was Bully Ray. The WWE Hall of Famer was a special guest referee in the Philadelphia Street Fight match between The Pride and The Final Testament, and Ray stated that he was ecstatic with the way things turned out, and felt that it was the right way to end the Bubba Ray Dudley character if that was his last appearance in WWE.

"If that was it for me, close the book, take care, brush your hair, throw some napkins in the air, night, night, say goodbye to Bubba Ray Dudley, it's all good because I was able to have one last WrestleMania moment," said the Hall of Famer on "Busted Open."

There weren't any rumors regarding Ray's appearance at "The Show of Shows," and he revealed that he didn't tell anyone as he wanted to keep his return a secret.

"You know how we hear the stories about things coming together at the last minute? This was the last minute," said the tag team legend. "I'm very old school, I don't tell anybody. Anybody! There's no reason to. That's how you spoil the surprise. Most of the time, it's the wrestlers who spoil the surprise for themself. I'm not going to do that. I'm not spoiling for myself, but most of all, I'm not going to spoil the surprise for fans. It was a great reception, I appreciated everybody, all the love on social media ... between Twitter and Instagram, that was fun. To put those glasses one more time, at the exact right moment, it felt right."

Ray also detailed how WrestleMania 40 was the one time that he got to enjoy and take in the grandeur of the show as he had been stressed in the past WrestleManias due to him having to wrestle on the shows.