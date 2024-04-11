Eric Bischoff Discusses Becky Lynch's WWE Contract Situation

There are a lot of questions surrounding Becky Lynch right now, especially after Lynch came up short in her quest to defeat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Night One of WrestleMania 40. Perhaps the biggest question regarding Lynch, however, is her future, as "The Man's" contract with WWE is set to expire in June, and according to Lynch herself, WWE has yet to make her a formal offer.

One person watching Lynch's contractual situation with great interest is Eric Bischoff. During the latest episode of "83 Weeks," the former WCW President discussed the possible scenarios regarding how Lynch's situation could play out. Of the scenarios, it's clear Bischoff doesn't see Lynch entertaining the possibility of leaving WWE and going elsewhere.

"If you're someone in NXT or maybe someone who's been sitting at home for a long time and really haven't seen a lot of action, you might be thinking the grass could be green [in AEW]," Bischoff said. "I don't know how anybody would think that. I think the money is greener, you do get that part. [But] she's [Lynch] not going anywhere. If anything, I could see her retiring.

"I love her work, I love her character. I think she's such a pro, she carries herself so well. She's really a good representative of not just the women's division, but WWE in general. She's very much a class act. She carries herself well in interviews and out there in the general public. She's completely a class act. I hope she doesn't retire either, but with the baby and young kids, it kind of changes your outlook on things."

