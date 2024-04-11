New Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 40 Graces WWE Backlash 2024 Poster

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40, defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and now, he's already gracing the poster for the next WWE premium live event: Backlash. Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared the poster on Instagram, which shows Rhodes dressed in his signature American flag-themed ring entrance coat, with the title slung over his shoulder. "Nightmares do come true," is the tag line on the poster.

"A new era for a new champion ... and next month, the WWE Universe in France helps usher it in," Levesque wrote alongside the post. He tagged Rhodes, as well as the main WWE Instagram account and WWE France. Rhodes also shared the post on his own Instagram story.

Backlash will take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France on May 4, and will be the first premium live event the company has held in the country. "WWE SmackDown" the night before the event will mark the first time the show has broadcast from France. The next international event WWE will hold is King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25, though logistics of the tournaments haven't been confirmed. WWE will return to Europe for Bash in Berlin on August 31. It will be WWE's first premium live event in Germany as well.

