Mercedes Mone Reacts To AEW Dynamite Sneak Attack

On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Mercedes Mone was attacked by a mystery assailant during a backstage interview. "WTF and who the f**k?!?" Mone wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "There's a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Moné."

Mone is currently awaiting her first match in AEW. Debuting in March, Mone made it clear she will be in action at Double or Nothing in May, facing the winner of Willow Nightingale and Julia Hart's AEW TBS Championship Match at April's Dynasty pay-per-view. The lights going out before Mone's attack suggests that Hart may have been involved, but Hart had already attacked Nightingale earlier in the show. Mone and Nightingale also have history, as Mone suffered an injury in a match against Nightingale last year. Mone has also been stepping on Nightingale's moments, recently interrupting a promo in Worcester, MA, in which Nightingale was bonding with the Worcester crowd.

Mone's in-ring debut in AEW is highly anticipated, as the former IWGP Women's Champion has been a long-awaited signing for the company. Mone's injury in May of last year scrapped any plans AEW could've had for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, though she did appear in the stands during All In at Wembley Stadium in August. There had been speculation that Mone would sign with WWE earlier, but that speculation was put to rest by her debut in March at "AEW Big Business," along with the revelation that she'd been under contract with AEW for quite some time.