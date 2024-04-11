Andrade Remains Coy On Charlotte Flair Rehab While Talking Her Love For WWE Universe

Andrade competed at his first WrestleMania in Philadelphia over the weekend, teaming with Rey Mysterio to take on Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. While he was asked about the match prior to getting in the ring, Andrade was also questioned about his wife, Charlotte Flair, and how she's doing following surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Flair suffered the injury during a match on "WWE SmackDown" against Asuka, and it caused her to miss WrestleMania 40. Andrade played coy about her rehabilitation during an interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show."

"I don't know," he laughed. "You're talking about Charlotte, you're not talking about my wife. If you're asking me about my wife, I cannot tell you. Charlotte, I don't know." Andrade said Flair is continuing to work out, and she always wants to be in the gym. He joked that doctors tell her to please take it easy, but she loves the business. He said she loves the WWE Universe, and despite not competing, he thought she was happy during WrestleMania week. Andrade said he knows what his wife is going through, because he had an operation last year for a torn pec.

"She misses the performance, she misses the ring, she misses everything," Andrade said. "But, for my wife it's hard being home, because now she's still home and just training and training ... She goes, 'Let's go workout. Let's go workout. I need my rehab. I need this.' The wrestling is to continue. It's hard for me and it's hard for her. Because for her it's the first surgery ... It's hard for her... This week, she was fine. It's maybe the ninth 'Mania for her, so it's the first time that she's missed WrestleMania after she went to the main roster." There is currently no timetable for Flair's return after sustaining the injury in December, but the star has been posting workout videos to her social media pages.

