WWE's Damian Priest Discusses Champs Who Lost Their Titles At WrestleMania 40

WWE's WrestleMania 40 premium live event produced a total of seven different title changes. Two of the biggest changes occurred on night two of the festivities, as Damian Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre, who claimed the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins just moments before. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Priest looked back on Rollins' 316-day reign as champion, indicating that while Rollins' run may have ended, he intends to keep its workhorse attitude alive.

"What Seth did for the locker room, for the fans, for this championship, was special," Priest said. "He worked his ass off and respect to him for that. And I'm not going to come out and do this wrong. I want to follow in those footsteps. I want to be the workhorse champion. And I know Cody [Rhodes] is going to try to do the same. So that's my competition, is to do everything I can to make sure this title remains as relevant as it is. So for every superstar in the locker room, I want a piece of all of you."

Rollins wasn't the only major champion to be dethroned at WrestleMania, as Cody Rhodes defeated the long-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the night two main event. Despite Reigns' loss, Priest asserts that his efforts as champion will not be forgotten.

"Definitely a special thank you to Roman for what he did," Priest said. "He was the guy, and he held this company together. He put it on his back, and we all appreciate him for that."

