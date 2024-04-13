WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Gets Candid About Owen Hart

WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase has shared the locker room with many legends, and on the latest "Everybody's Got A Pod," he opined about one particular star of yesteryear.

"Owen [Hart] was great," DiBiase reminisced. "Owen was a pleasure to work with and the tragedy of what eventually happened to him is so sad because he had so much potential and in real life, he was a real funny guy. He was ribber, meaning a jokester. He would play ribs on people."

Advertisement

Owen was infamous for his ribs, as everyone from Matt Hardy to Jeff Jarrett to Vince McMahon was subject to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's pranks. Hart tragically died in May 1999 at the age of 34 during an entrance stunt gone awry, when the Hart family member fell to his death from the top of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, MO at the Over The Edge PPV.

"Just a great guy," DiBiase concluded. DiBiase has often been full of praise for Owen, recently saying that he felt Owen and his brother Bret were neck-and-neck when it came to in-ring ability. He also mourns how much potential the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion still had ahead of him.

Hart's legacy now lives on in AEW as the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament has become a yearly staple of the promotion, first started in 2022, in partnership with Hart's widow Dr. Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation. There is both a men's and women's tournament.

Advertisement