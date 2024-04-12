Current AEW Title Holder Reportedly Considering Free Agency

Hook, the current AEW FTW Champion and considered one of the most promising young stars in AEW, is reportedly considering his options as he becomes a free agent later this year.

"SEScoops" has reported that the AEW star may not necessarily re-sign with AEW, while a source close to WWE reportedly claimed that the TKO-owned promotion may be interested in signing the 24-year-old. Hook won't be the first person to leave Tony Khan's company and join the juggernaut that is the WWE if it happens as the likes of CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, and Andrade joining the company in recent years. AEW, too, has signed some big-name stars in recent months, with the likes of Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada joining the roster.

Hook joined his father and former WWE star Taz in AEW in 2020, debuting as part of Team Taz. He quickly rose through the ranks, and even got a fun catchphrase, "Send Hook," which the internet wrestling community lapped up. The youngster, who is touted to be a big star in the pro wrestling industry, is currently in his second reign as the FTW Championship having won it from Jack Perry at All In last year.

In his short career in AEW, Hook has shown that he can mix it up with the best, even earning a shot at the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe earlier this year, though he lost valiantly. He has also teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam on a few occasions and is currently teaming with Chris Jericho.

