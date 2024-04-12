Backstage Update On NXT Star Drew Gulak's WWE Status

WWE star Drew Gulak might not be a main event star, but he has many backstage roles, allowing him to interact with the roster outside of in-ring competition. Recently, Gulak was accused by former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey of misconduct, and according to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is taking it seriously.

Gulak has notably been a part of the No Quarter Catch Crew "NXT" stable, but during the recent episode of the show, his name was removed from the faction's video into. According to Fightful, this was done intentionally and the faction has shifted to using Charlie Dempsey's music instead. Additionally, Gulak was allegedly pulled from several WWE appearances over WrestleMania weekend, including being removed from the Hall of Fame ceremony. Interestingly, he was originally placed close to someone who is good friends with Rousey.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has also not been listed on internal rundowns for "NXT" as well and wasn't seen backstage during the recent episode of the show this Tuesday. Fightful also learned that Gulak's name was taboo and not to be mentioned on television. Sean Ross Sapp also confirmed that his sources noted that there are no creative plans for Gulak at this point.

Gulak commented on the allegations in an X post, claiming that the incident was an accident and that he had actually apologized to her for the mishap at the time.