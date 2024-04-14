Jey Uso Suggests Nickname For New WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

With a run spanning 666 days, GUNTHER solidified himself as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. As the old adage goes, though, all good things must eventually come to an end. Fortunately for Sami Zayn, the end of GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship reign, signaled the beginning of his fourth. It also seems to have provided Zayn with a new nickname, courtesy of his former ally, Jey Uso.

"I'm joyful for him because he deserved it. Man, the streak-ender. We should call him that – Sami 'The Streak-ender' Zayn," Uso said on a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," "I don't know if he's watching this, maybe [that's a] new shirt [idea]. But damn, like he beat us [The Usos], he ended our streak [as tag team champions]. In my eyes, Sami Zayn is my favorite performer. If you pay attention to Sami Zayn, pay attention to him, his promos, the way he works in the ring ... My favorite performer. I want a damn tag with him. I want to do everything with him. He needs to give me that run. Hey, give me a shot at that Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn."

As Uso mentioned, GUNTHER's reign isn't the only one to be snapped by Zayn, as he and Kevin Owens unseated Jey and Jimmy Uso on night one of WrestleMania 39. With that win, Zayn and Owens became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. A year later, Zayn has once again claimed singles gold. And after a backstage encounter with Chad Gable on "WWE Raw," it is clear that Zayn intends to be a defending champion once again as well.

