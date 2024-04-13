AEW's Kenny Omega Gets Candid About Brawl Out, Feelings On CM Punk, His Status As EVP

CM Punk's altercations with AEW stars Jack Perry and The Elite have once again entered the conversation following Punk's recent comments on the matter, and AEW's subsequent airing of his and Perry's scuffle at All In during "AEW Dynamite". Prior to the incident at All In, Punk was also the center of a firestorm following All Out 2022, launching into a verbal tirade against EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the post-show presser before what would become known as "Brawl Out".

Omega took the chance to address his side of things during the "Brawl Out" incident involving himself, the Bucks, Punk and Ace Steel during a recent Twitch stream. "I thought my duty as EVP during 'Brawl Out' would be to enter the situation while there was chaos, de-escalate it, and create a peaceful environment for everyone," he said, noted that he was at least able to get Larry — Punk's dog — out of the melee if nothing else.

"Unfortunately, try as I may, things were too chaotic for me to be able to do anything by my own power ... I also thought of myself as a liability because ... I just played a lot of contact sports and I've gotten into jiu-jitsu and boxing and mixed martial arts ... When you're in an environment like that, sometimes emotions get the best of you and people will wanna throw hands. I am unfortunately — or fortunately — a believer of it ... I'm actually a believer of fighting. I am, and that sounds terrible to say which is why, like, don't make me an EVP in 2024. We can't do that stuff anymore. I just feel that sometimes that's how you have to settle things." Omega also noted that he hasn't "had power" within AEW for more than four years, and considers himself a "terrible EVP" undeserving of the title.

