Backstage Report On Creative Behind ROH Supercard Of Honor Title Change

Tony Khan's ROH recently had one of its biggest annual pay-per-views, Supercard of Honor, which was held on Friday, April 5. While the card was stacked, the main event notably saw Mark Briscoe finally capture the ROH World Championship in a clash with Eddie Kingston. According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the match and result held great importance. This year's Supercard of Honor was the 11th anniversary of the late Jay Briscoe beating Kevin Steen (Owens) for the title, and it was also the first time that Mark won a championship since the passing of his brother. The report further alleged that Khan originally had a different creative plan for the championship, but Kingston was the one who pitched the switch due to the anniversary of Jay's original victory as well as other reasons.

Briscoe might still team up with others, as he's set to join forces with Kingston and Adam Copeland to take on The House of Black during the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, but he's now shifting his focus to a singles career. During a virtual signing with "K&S WrestleFest" earlier this year, Briscoe explained his outlook on the shift in his career. Interestingly, he explained that while losing bothered him, he still had to figure out the nuances of singles wrestling.

Considering he's the reigning ROH World Champion, it seems like Mark has now figured singles wrestling out. It remains to be seen if his run will be a lengthy reign or not, but considering both he and Jay are 2022 ROH Hall of Fame inductees, his time on top will likely carry weight with fans.

