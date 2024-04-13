Backstage Update On Further Changes To WWE TV Production Going Forward

WWE is reportedly making changes to its weekly programming going forward. According to PWInsider, the plan is for much of the "augmented reality" content commonly used on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" to be dialed back significantly. Such content will still be used on occasion, such as fr premium live events, but its general use is expected to be toned down going forward.

This follows earlier reports that WWE would be scaling back its set and Titantron at TV tapings in favor for a smaller set-up, as seen during WrestleMania's two-night spectacle in Philadelphia. As a result, the company told PWI they will also be cutting back on production staff and trucks. Endeavor has been steadily making changes to the company's production after merging WWE with UFC last year to form TKO Group Holdings, including the departure of Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn at the turn of the new year.

The augmented reality content referenced in the report includes the holographic match graphics and signatures shown in between segments, as well as audience participation elements such as the QR codes shown to broadcast viewers, though it's likely that the company will be cutting back on the former more than the latter. The graphics became a fixture of WWE programming while Vince McMahon was running the promotion, and have been constant source of criticism from fans' clamoring for the minimalist visual set-up. The recent production changes are just the latest sign that WWE is undergoing a serious transformation following the Endeavor purchase and McMahon's resignation earlier this year in the wake of the explosive Janel Grant lawsuit.

