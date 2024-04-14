Bully Ray Assesses Will Ospreay's Promo From AEW Dynamite

AEW star Will Ospreay caught some attention this past week on "AEW Dynamite," where he cut a promo in front of the fans that was aimed at Triple H. In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Triple H commented that he's glad he didn't land certain free agents who wanted more money and less wrestling, claiming that they weren't in the business for "the grind." Ospreay, a man who has been all over the world over the past decade, heard the comment and proceeded to take aim at Triple H by saying he knows nothing about grinding, and only got into his position of power by "grinding on the boss' daughter."

Bully Ray, who wasn't a fan of the promo, took to the "Busted Open After Dark" radio show to say that he didn't think it was a good idea. "I don't think that was a good move for Ospreay," Ray said. "There are certain things in the wrestling business, many things, where we say 'it's not personal, it's just business.' That was one hell of a personal shot. I'm going to remember it, I mean I'm not going to remember it personally, I'm not going to hold a grudge against Will Ospreay for saying it, but I know somebody who probably will, and right now he's got the biggest pencil in the pro wrestling world."

It has since been revealed that the promo was Ospreay's idea. He was extremely hurt at someone he has a lot of respect for taking aim at him for not signing with WWE, despite the fact that one of the main reasons Ospreay chose AEW over WWE was that he didn't want to move his entire family out of the UK.

