Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Feeling 'Expendable'

Since departing last year, Ronda Rousey hasn't shied away from commenting on her time with WWE, detailing her issues with Vince McMahon and more. She recently opened up on the WWE viewing her and talent in general as expendable during "The Diary of a CEO" with Steven Bartlett.

"You would think it wouldn't be an absolute cluster f**k sh** show, and you would be wrong," she laughed. "It was. And it's so needlessly dangerous. A lot of times people can't rehearse, things are changed last minute... So a lot of these injuries happened because people just weren't able to rehearse, and the company doesn't give a s*** because we're all expendable to them."

Rousey has been steadfast and open in her belief that Vince McMahon continues to have a hold over WWE, despite resigning following allegations of sex trafficking in January. McMahon had previously resigned in 2022 when it emerged that the board was probing into NDA payments he made using company funds. However, Rousey claims that he had maintained control even after leaving.

"When the stuff came out, and Vince was gone before, he was still basically just calling it in and running the company. Like Bruce Prichard — who's there now — is basically just taking orders from Vince and still running the company through him... He was still running the company informally. And I think he still is to this day."

Prichard currently holds the position of Executive Director CWT with WWE. Ronda Rousey said she feels like nothing will truly change until those like Prichard are gone from the company, and if Endeavor's CEO Ari Emanuel truly wants to transform the company he acquired last year then he will need to completely clean house.