Adam Copeland Addresses AEW Promo Following CM Punk's 'Not A Real Business' Comments

Days after WWE's CM Punk cast a damning assessment of his time with AEW, Adam Copeland appeared to address that sentiment in an impassioned promo on the April 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite." His promo didn't mention Punk by name, but many took Copeland's rallying cry as a retort to the two-time AEW World Champion. Copeland addressed his promo and whether it had been a direct response to Punk while speaking to "Vancolour," explaining that he hadn't seen the whole interview but just clips making the rounds. He felt it was the right time to talk about the positives behind AEW.

"From the small clips, I realized that our locker room needed a good message," he said. "It's a young locker room, and it's a young locker room that — for me — because it's a different time, we try to support each other. I came into locker rooms where it was everybody for themselves, and it was a bunch of great whites. I never subscribed to that. I always subscribed to the Bret Hart school of, 'You can help.' You can help young people and try to be positive and show that you don't have to be a d**k. I don't know how else to put it."

Copeland continued, "I try to focus on the positives. There are so many negatives in the world today. They are both there to find. Why not look for the positives?... Our young locker room needed to hear the positives, [and] that's why I went out and did what I did last week. I don't need to search out the other stuff, I have better things to do; I have kids to put to bed, I have the Maple Leafs to watch."



