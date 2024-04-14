Jim Ross Discusses Cody Rhodes 'Finishing The Story' At WWE WrestleMania 40

For the last two years, Cody Rhodes has vehemently proclaimed his intent to "finish the story," and solidify himself as the first Rhodes family member to hold the WWE Championship. On April 7, Rhodes did just that as he defeated the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on night two of WrestleMania 40. With this win, Rhodes has not only fulfilled his long-time goal, but has also ushered in a new era for WWE. On a recent episode of "Grilling JR," former WWE commentator Jim Ross shared his thoughts on seeing Rhodes finish his story on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

"Love the kid. He's got a heart of gold, and he worked his ass off to get to that point on Sunday night to have the match [against Reigns]," Ross said. "I thought the match was really good, solid, told a great story, because I was expecting what the end was going to be, like many people. And if you thought that, then you're right, as was I on that one. They're booked into a corner. They had to switch the title or it would have upset a lot of apple carts. So I'm happy for him. He's going to make a lot of money. I hope that he's getting good financial guidance and advice. If I were him, my suggestion would be to, if he hadn't already done it, hire a certified financial planner ... That's the only thing I'd say to any young athlete in Cody's position to where he's making more money than he ever dreamed he might."

Coming off his WrestleMania 40 victory, the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will now be tasked with facing his first challenger. To determine Rhodes' first opponent, WWE coordinated two triple threat matches on "WWE SmackDown," where the winners would then square off against each other, with the title opportunity on the line. After conquering their respective triple-threat contests, AJ Styles and LA Knight have cemented themselves as the competitors in that succeeding singles match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.