Eric Bischoff Ponders What's Going Through Mind Of New WWE Champ Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match at WrestleMania 40 to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There must have been so many emotions running through Rhodes' mind over the past few weeks, so much so that Eric Bischoff stated on the "83 Weeks" podcast that he tried to put himself in "The American Nightmare's" shoes the morning after WrestleMania 40.

"I woke up this morning, and one of the first thoughts in my mind is, 'I wonder what's going through Cody's mind,'" Bischoff said. "I mean trying to put myself in his shoes, to imagine what it's like to feel what Cody feels, having finished the story and all the things that he overcame, and the injury going back to last year, and leaving AEW, coming back to WWE. The journey has been such a roller coaster."

Bischoff speculated that Rhodes may have had some doubt in his mind leading up to WrestleMania 40, especially given the chaos that has surrounded WWE over the past few months due to everything that has been happening outside of the ring. With Reigns in the rear-view mirror for now, Rhodes will now turn his attention to his first match as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which will take place on May 4 at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Lyon, France. His opponent will either be LA Knight or AJ Styles as those two men will meet in a rematch from their bout at WrestleMania 40 this Friday on "WWE Smackdown," with the winner moving on to face Rhodes in France.

