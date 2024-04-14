AEW Star Will Ospreay Responds To Comments Made By WWE's Triple H

Will Ospreay has again addressed WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque's comments on wrestlers not wanting to grind, stating that they have no business in the company if they don't want to put in the work the promotion demands of its Superstars? Ospreay took exception to Levesque, explaining that he was happy failing to attract wrestlers who prefer a lighter schedule, given that the "Aerial Assassin" gave that reasoning for joining AEW instead of WWE.

Advertisement

The topic arose once more during Ospreay's appearance on "Hey! (EW)," with RJ City joking that he would have moved to Orlando — where "WWE NXT" is based — if he took his career seriously and that all the best wrestlers reside there. "No, they don't," Ospreay replied, "That's the thing, that's a lie 'cause I'm not there." The conversation swiftly descended into what Ospreay was missing out on by choosing to remain in England, albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Still, he reaffirmed that he was content with his current arrangement.

He also addressed Levesque's comments during last week's "AEW Dynamite," stating that the WWE CCO only got to his current position because he was "grinding" on Stephanie McMahon when Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE. Some people have taken issue with the promo, though, with Bully Ray stating that Ospreay might regret it later.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hey (EW)!" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.