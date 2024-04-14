Deonna Purrazzo Teases Match With Current ROH Champion

While her present focus is directed at the AEW Women's Championship, Deonna Purrazzo hasn't forgotten about the championship rematch she is still owed in AEW's sister company – Ring of Honor. During a recent interview with PWMania, Purrazzo was asked about her thoughts on potentially challenging the current ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the future. In response, "The Virtuosa" pointed toward her previous history with the title.

"I think [I'd be interested in facing Athena]. I mean, I lost my Ring of Honor Women's World Championship in the main event of [AEW] Dynamite against Mercedes Martinez. I never got a rematch, so I feel like if I wanted, I have a stake at that championship as well," Purrazzo said.

As Purrazzo alluded to, her first reign as ROH Women's Championship met a fierce challenge on the May 4, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," as she and the interim champion, Mercedes Martinez, squared off to determine who the undisputed ROH Women's Champion would be. Unfortunately for Purrazzo, her debuting "Dynamite" appearance concluded with a defeat when Martinez locked in a surfboard dragon sleeper to make her tap out.

Should Purrazzo vie for the ROH title against Athena, it will mark the first-ever singles match between them. For right now, though, Purrazzo has her attention locked on AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, and Mariah May, whom she is set to wrestle on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite." Meanwhile, Athena successfully defended her ROH Women's Championship against Red Velvet in the main event of "Battle of the Belts." With this win, Athena is now nine days away from reaching 500 days as champion.