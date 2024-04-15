Ricky Starks Says This AEW Star Should Retire Chris Jericho

After over three decades in pro wrestling, AEW's Chris Jericho remains one of the industry's most tenured and celebrated names. There have been many dream matches involving the veteran star over the years, ranging from Steve Austin to Kenny Omega, and it should take someone truly special to see him out of competition when he decides it's time.

One of Jericho's more recent rivals, Ricky Starks, named new AEW star Will Ospreay as a prime candidate to retire him.

"I think his last opponent, in my opinion, should be Will Ospreay," he said in an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," further explaining why he's happy to see Ospreay in AEW. "It's a pleasure to see someone consistently — we always saw glimpses of Will in Japan and whatnot. [But] now, we get to see him weekly on 'Dynamite' or 'Collision.'"

Ospreay and Jericho have wrestled each other one-on-one just once, with the former picking up the win in their clash at All In at Wembley Stadium last year. Starks also outlined what he thinks a Chris Jericho retirement match should look like. "You know what it would take [to retire Chris Jericho]? An 'I Quit' match where his career is on the line."

Jericho and Starks first locked horns during "AEW Dynamite" on January 4, 2023, and later in a rematch at AEW Revolution in March. Starks picked up the win in both matches. But they reignited their feud late last year while Starks held the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Big Bill. Jericho and Sammy Guevara challenged for the titles at AEW Battle of the Belts IX in January, losing to Starks and Bill in a Street Fight.