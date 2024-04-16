Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Struggle With Bulimia During Youth

Ronda Rousey has reached the pinnacles of both mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. A six-time national champion judoka, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and Hall of Famer, and three-time WWE Women's Champion, Rousey has just about done it all.

But, as a 16-year-old, she struggled with bulimia and had to battle through the stigma of being a muscular young woman at a time when it wasn't widely accepted.

"I had to be a weight on a deadline very often, and it's not really a weight that I could healthily stay at," said Rousey on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast. "I would have to cut weight to get there and it started to give me a really unhealthy relationship with food. I would hoard food while I was cutting weight, like candy bars and stuff, like that, and then after I made weight, I would gorge myself on it."

Rousey added that she didn't know that what she was doing would be harmful to her long-term. "I didn't know anything. I didn't have any resources to help me out and so it just spiraled into a disorder."

She remembered the first time she forced herself to throw up out of guilt for eating a chocolate shake. Her childhood coach said she deserved it for training, and that she needed to relax and enjoy the shake as a treat.

"I felt so guilty and I had to make weight that weekend," she said. "There's no way I would be able to make it and so I made myself throw up. I thought it was a one-time thing but the next time I ate too much, I felt like it was the only thing I could do."