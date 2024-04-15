Jim Ross Comments On WWE Signing Jacob Fatu, Current Free Agent Market

The Bloodline is soon to enter a new era in the coming weeks. Roman Reigns and The Rock are taking time away from WWE following WrestleMania 40. Jey Uso has found his calling as a singles star on "Raw." On the most recent episode of "WWE Smackdown," Solo Sikoa ousted Jimmy Uso from the group to usher in former NJPW star Tama Tonga.

However, there might soon be a new addition to the fold in the form of Jacob Fatu, who announced that he had signed for WWE over WrestleMania 40 weekend. Fatu has been one of the most exciting performers on the independent scene for several years, and on the most recent edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Fatu signing with WWE. "Good signing," Ross said. "Not surprising after WrestleMania, I'm sure they'll have more signings."

Ross explained that AEW President Tony Khan is also making some great signings in the free agent market, with the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Mone all joining the company in recent weeks. The WWE Hall of Famer said that new people joining both WWE and AEW is simply down to the time of the year.

"It's that time of the year. Rosters move, they change, they're amended, hence the draft, hence more signings, new marriages, and so forth. That's not surprising to me; that's just kind of the tradition in the pro wrestling business after WrestleMania to adjust your roster." With the WWE Draft taking place on April 26 and 29, there is every chance that the former MLW Heavyweight Champion could make a big impact on "Raw," "Smackdown," or "NXT," especially if he has the endorsement of The Bloodline.

