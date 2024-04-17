WWE HOFer Kurt Angle Reacts To Praise From AEW Star Kenny Omega

It's safe to say that not many people would have pitched former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to have one of the biggest bromances of 2024, but that is exactly what has happened. Omega said Angle is the wrestler he studies most, and potentially the best wrestler of all time. Meanwhile, Angle responded to Omega's compliments with some of his own. During a recent appearance on the "Wrestling Life Online" podcast, Angle was asked who he believes he would have had great chemistry in the ring with, and you can imagine who the first name to pop in his head was.

"The one guy that's turning my head right now, and he continues to do it, is Kenny Omega," Angle said, also giving a nod to another AEW star. Him and Bryan Danielson, those two, I really think they're the best today." Angle and Danielson crossed paths very briefly in 2018 during the Greatest Royal Rumble event but never had a one-on-one encounter.

Angle revealed how he felt about Omega calling him one of the greatest of all time, stating that he feels the same way about the former AEW World Champion. "I'm very grateful that Kenny Omega actually said that I was the greatest of all time and that when he needs to watch film of wrestlers, I'm the one he watches. It was like, 'Wow,' I feel the same way about him, you know, it's a mutual respect, but I think both of us feel that would have had a five-star match if we were to wrestle."

