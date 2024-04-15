D-Von Dudley Weighs In On AEW Airing All In Backstage Footage

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley thinks that the situation between AEW and CM Punk is becoming untenable. In a new interview with "Gabby AF," the multi-time tag team champion said that AEW's recent decision to air the footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry was unfortunate.

"It is a sad thing that happened in the business with the [the incident between Punk and Perry] because nobody should have to go through that stuff," D-Von said. "No company should have to see that but when you have the inmates running the asylum, then this is what happens. Again, I'm not there. I'm not in AEW, so I don't know the going-ons in there, but I don't think it should've been appropriate to air something like that, even if it happened months ago...That's something that you don't just air out. That's your dirty laundry."

D-Von believes that AEW would be better off keeping some of its secrets and unfortunate happenings to itself, especially since Punk is now in a different company and Jack Perry is competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. "The problem was handled. Punk moved on. Now it's time for AEW to move on," D-Von concluded.

While D-Von might be disappointed with AEW's decision, President Tony Khan likely isn't, as the controversial episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw double-digit increases in both the overall viewership and the 18-49 demographic, which rose by a whopping 30%. While the ratings were bolstered, it's possible the move hurt locker room morale as the stunt received a reportedly tepid response from the roster.