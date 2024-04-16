Jey Uso Beats Finn Balor On WWE Raw, Survives Judgment Day Attack

No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship Jey Uso got his third win in a row following last week's "WWE Raw" and his victory over brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania. Uso defeated Judgment Day member Finn Balor, but was beaten down by the stable for his efforts following his win. Uso was introduced before the match by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, who said "Raw" would soon belong to Uso. Uso told Rhodes he could handle the match on his own, so the champion went to the back.

The match picked up when Balor raked Uso's eyes behind the referee's back. Balor tried to capitalize, but Uso caught him with a superkick, but missed the Uso Splash. Balor drove him into the corner and set up for the Coupe de Grace, but also missed. Uso hit a big spear and the Uso Splash for the victory. Current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest came down to the ring during Uso's celebration, distracting his Backlash competition.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio attacked Uso from behind and Balor joined in on the beatdown. Uso was able to escape the beating and ran up the stairs into the crowd, staring down Priest holding the title on the turnbuckle in the ring.