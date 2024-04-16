Adam Copeland Reflects On AEW Feud With Christian Cage

AEW's Adam Copeland recently came out triumphant in his first major feud in the promotion against his oldest friend, Christian Cage. The history between the two goes deep, and Copeland looked back fondly at the storyline and what his next step will be as the TNT Champion.

The veteran explained in a recent interview with "Vancolour" that while they have 40 years of history with each other, they felt like now was the perfect time to tackle it. Copeland then briefly reflected on the feud as a whole and whether it lived up to his expectations.

"We had to tell that story that we both knew we could but never –- as performers, we weren't in the right place where we had the opportunity to tell that story before," said the Hall of Famer. "It was everything I hoped it would be and then some."

Now that their feud is over, Copeland seems to be the target of Malakai Black and The House of Black, but despite the odds, he seems to be excited about the potential of the clash.

"I think now you're starting to see Malakai Black and I, and House of Black. That was one that I always had in my mind, that I always had pegged, that I thought could be some really, really fascinating character work, let alone what you would get within the physicality of the matches."

Earlier in the interview, Copeland named the AEW talent he's never wrestled but looks forward to stepping into the ring with. "Samoa Joe, Claudio, Moxley, Kenny Omega, Hangman, Swerve – that's just off the top of my head. That's a year–and-a-half worth of stories." "The Rated-R Superstar" also mentioned that he chose to sign with AEW because he's not faced 98% of the roster.

