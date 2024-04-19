WWE Star LA Knight Says He'd Feel 'Incomplete' Without World Title Win

Over the last year, LA Knight has risen to become one of the more popular performers within WWE. However, while Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at WWE Crown Jewel, he fell short and has yet to win a world title in the promotion. Appearing during a live episode of "Cheap Heat," Knight was asked if retiring without a world title run would leave him disappointed.

"If I had millions and millions of dollars to sit on top of, maybe not," Knight said. "But yeah, maybe from an egotistical standpoint, sure. ... There's a part of me that would feel maybe somewhat incomplete, especially ... after getting to Crown Jewel, being right there and to not have climbed that mountain and reached the top — yeah, I think that'd be a little disappointing."

After ditching the unpopular Max Dupri character and returning to his former persona as LA Knight on WWE's main roster, the performer gained a great deal of momentum over the course of 2023. This led to the company making him a babyface, with Knight feuding against major stars like Reigns and AJ Styles.

Despite now reaching the highest highs, Knight didn't always think he'd make it to the industry's peak. While trying to get signed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Knight felt that one major factor was holding him back.

"Obviously, at some point, my age became an issue," Knight continued. "Apparently I'm old, but somebody forgot to tell me because, as far as I'm concerned, I'm about 26 right now."

Knight is currently 41 years old. With the goliath that is Reigns out of the WWE picture — for now — and two world titles up for grabs once again, Knight will undoubtedly look to continue his ascent through the company in the years ahead.

